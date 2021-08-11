Kalyani Invest Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, up 73.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in June 2021 up 73.08% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2021 up 168.38% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 down 9.27% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

Kalyani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 28.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.47 in June 2020.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 2,240.30 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.93% returns over the last 6 months and 72.34% over the last 12 months.