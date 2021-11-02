Kalyani Forge Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore, up 57.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore in September 2021 up 57.25% from Rs. 40.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021 up 147.6% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021 up 431.13% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2020.

Kalyani Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.29 in September 2020.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 201.80 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 49.81% over the last 12 months.