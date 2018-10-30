Kalyani Forge Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.15 crore, up 14.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 78.15 crore in September 2018 up 14.02% from Rs. 68.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2018 up 83.45% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.94 crore in September 2018 up 32.64% from Rs. 6.74 crore in September 2017.

Kalyani Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.48 in September 2017.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 287.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.99% over the last 12 months.