Kalyani Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.35 crore, up 1.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.35 crore in June 2023 up 1.22% from Rs. 58.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 10.55% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2023 up 20.4% from Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2022.

Kalyani Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2022.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 263.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.42% returns over the last 6 months and 39.56% over the last 12 months.