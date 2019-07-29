Kalyani Forge Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, down 5.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in June 2019 down 5.04% from Rs. 70.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019 down 64.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2019 down 16.6% from Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2018.

Kalyani Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2018.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 289.00 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -20.69% over the last 12 months.