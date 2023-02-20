Kalyani Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 61.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2022 up 482.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2022 up 49.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.