 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kalyani Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 61.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2022 up 482.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2022 up 49.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

Kalyani Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.08 73.54 61.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.08 73.54 61.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.77 43.59 34.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.11 -1.20 -0.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.85 9.67 8.70
Depreciation 2.65 2.95 3.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.68 19.88 13.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.24 -1.35 1.60
Other Income 1.36 1.88 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.60 0.53 1.76
Interest 1.10 0.56 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.50 -0.03 0.96
Exceptional Items -- -1.82 --
P/L Before Tax 3.50 -1.85 0.96
Tax 0.72 -0.77 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.77 -1.08 0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.77 -1.08 0.48
Equity Share Capital 3.64 3.64 3.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.63 -2.97 1.33
Diluted EPS 7.63 -2.97 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.63 -2.97 1.33
Diluted EPS 7.63 -2.97 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited