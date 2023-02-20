Kalyani Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 61.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2022 up 482.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2022 up 49.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

Kalyani Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 7.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2021.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 251.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.67% returns over the last 6 months and 31.28% over the last 12 months.