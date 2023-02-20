English
    Kalyani Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 61.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2022 up 482.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2022 up 49.79% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

    Kalyani Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 7.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2021.

    Kalyani Forge shares closed at 251.20 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.67% returns over the last 6 months and 31.28% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyani Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.0873.5461.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.0873.5461.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.7743.5934.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.11-1.20-0.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.859.678.70
    Depreciation2.652.953.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6819.8813.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.24-1.351.60
    Other Income1.361.880.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.600.531.76
    Interest1.100.560.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.50-0.030.96
    Exceptional Items---1.82--
    P/L Before Tax3.50-1.850.96
    Tax0.72-0.770.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.77-1.080.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.77-1.080.48
    Equity Share Capital3.643.643.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.63-2.971.33
    Diluted EPS7.63-2.971.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.63-2.971.33
    Diluted EPS7.63-2.971.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

