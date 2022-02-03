Kalyani Forge Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.15 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.15 crore in December 2021 up 9.03% from Rs. 56.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 81.45% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021 down 20.53% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2020.

Kalyani Forge EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.05 in December 2020.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 206.25 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 42.29% over the last 12 months.