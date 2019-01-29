Kalyani Forge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72.17 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.17 crore in December 2018 up 13.1% from Rs. 63.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2018 up 142.84% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2018 up 25.99% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2017.

Kalyani Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.17 in December 2017.

Kalyani Forge shares closed at 289.00 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.55% returns over the last 6 months and -19.78% over the last 12 months.