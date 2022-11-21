Kalyani Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore, up 99.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Commercials are:Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore in September 2022 up 99.53% from Rs. 39.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.
Kalyani Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.89 in September 2021.
|Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|Kalyani Commercials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.38
|51.21
|39.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.38
|51.21
|39.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|79.42
|49.31
|32.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.87
|-1.75
|3.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|1.30
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|1.24
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.43
|1.02
|1.50
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.50
|1.08
|1.61
|Interest
|0.53
|0.45
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.63
|1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.60
|P/L Before Tax
|0.97
|0.63
|1.71
|Tax
|0.26
|0.16
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.71
|0.47
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.71
|0.47
|1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.12
|4.68
|12.89
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|4.68
|12.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.12
|4.68
|12.89
|Diluted EPS
|7.12
|4.68
|12.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited