Kalyani Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore, up 99.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Commercials are:Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore in September 2022 up 99.53% from Rs. 39.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.
Kalyani Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.89 in September 2021. Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
Kalyani Commercials
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations78.3851.2139.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations78.3851.2139.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods79.4249.3132.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.87-1.753.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.231.300.99
Depreciation0.110.100.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.061.240.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.431.021.50
Other Income0.070.060.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.501.081.61
Interest0.530.450.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.970.631.11
Exceptional Items----0.60
P/L Before Tax0.970.631.71
Tax0.260.160.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.710.471.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.710.471.29
Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.124.6812.89
Diluted EPS7.124.6812.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.124.6812.89
Diluted EPS7.124.6812.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

