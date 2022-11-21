Kalyani Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore, up 99.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.38 crore in September 2022 up 99.53% from Rs. 39.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.

Kalyani Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.89 in September 2021.