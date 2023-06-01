English
    Kalyani Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.14 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.14 crore in March 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 91.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 up 409.44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2023 up 830% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Kalyani Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

    Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)

    Kalyani Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.1485.2591.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.1485.2591.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods109.3672.4493.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.807.67-5.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.341.60
    Depreciation0.090.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.931.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.032.76-0.50
    Other Income0.070.060.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.102.82-0.43
    Interest0.951.15-0.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.151.67-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.151.67-0.21
    Tax0.380.420.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.771.25-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.771.25-0.25
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6712.50-2.48
    Diluted EPS7.6712.50-2.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6712.50-2.48
    Diluted EPS7.6712.50-2.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
