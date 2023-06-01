Kalyani Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.14 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.14 crore in March 2023 up 28.6% from Rs. 91.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 up 409.44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2023 up 830% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Kalyani Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)