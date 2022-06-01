Kalyani Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Commercials are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore in March 2022 up 20.12% from Rs. 75.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 172.98% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 121.58% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.
Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Kalyani Commercials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.09
|63.27
|75.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.09
|63.27
|75.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|93.90
|58.03
|83.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.16
|1.82
|-11.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.13
|1.25
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.09
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|0.87
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|1.33
|1.24
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.60
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|1.93
|1.32
|Interest
|-0.23
|0.40
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|1.52
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|1.52
|0.56
|Tax
|0.04
|0.25
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|1.28
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|1.28
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|8.23
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|12.76
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|12.76
|3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|12.76
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|12.76
|3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited