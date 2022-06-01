Kalyani Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore in March 2022 up 20.12% from Rs. 75.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 172.98% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 121.58% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)