Kalyani Comm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.27 crore, up 50.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.27 crore in December 2021 up 50.69% from Rs. 41.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 up 442.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2021 up 184.51% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

Kalyani Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 12.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2020.

Kalyani Comm shares closed at 10.00 on February 13, 2017 (NSE)