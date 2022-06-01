 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyani Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyani Commercials are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore in March 2022 up 20.12% from Rs. 75.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 126% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 121.58% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Kalyani Comm shares closed at 119.30 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)

Kalyani Commercials
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.09 63.27 75.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.09 63.27 75.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 93.90 58.03 83.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.16 1.82 -11.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.13 1.25
Depreciation 0.13 0.09 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.12 0.87 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 1.33 1.24
Other Income 0.07 0.60 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 1.93 1.32
Interest -0.23 0.40 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 1.52 0.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 1.52 0.56
Tax 0.04 0.25 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 1.28 0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 1.28 0.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.25 1.28 0.95
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 9.53
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.48 12.76 7.65
Diluted EPS -2.48 12.76 7.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.48 12.76 7.65
Diluted EPS -2.48 12.76 7.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:05 pm
