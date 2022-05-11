English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kalyan Jewellers Q4 consolidated PAT down 2.47% at Rs 72.04 crore

    The company’s PAT stood at Rs 73.87 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    May 11, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Wednesday reported a 2.47 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended March 31, at Rs 72.04 crore.

    The company’s PAT stood at Rs 73.87 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.

    Consolidated revenue from operations of the company for the quarter under review declined by 6.54 per cent to Rs 2,857 crore, as against Rs 3,057 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

    For the full 2021-22, the company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 224.03 crore. It had a loss of Rs 6.07 crore in FY21.

    Consolidated revenue from operations of the company went up by 26.18 per cent in fiscal 2021-22 to Rs 10,817.93 crore, compared to Rs 8,573.30 crore in 2020-21.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The fourth quarter started with a very high base and also faced disruptions to showroom operations during the first half of the quarter due to Omicron-driven wave."

    "The quarter also saw extreme volatility in gold prices driven by the geo-political situation in Ukraine and its related impact on demand. We ended the quarter with a marginal de-growth but as a team we are very satisfied with the outcome,” Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

    This Akshaya Tritiya (FY2022-23) was excellent with significant traction across all regions, including the non-south markets, he added.

    "We witnessed significant growth not just in terms of value but footfalls as well. April and the first week of May have been very encouraging both in India as well as the Middle East and are in line with our plan for the current year,” he added.

    Shares of the company on Wednesday closed at Rs 63.75, up 8.70 per cent on BSE.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Kalyan Jewellers India #Results
    first published: May 11, 2022 06:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.