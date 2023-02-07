 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 consolidated PAT rises 10% to Rs 148.43 crore

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

The company recorded a 13.06 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the quarter under review at Rs 3,884.09 crore against Rs 3,435.39 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are seeing a robust momentum in revenue and footfalls across all markets largely driven by the ongoing wedding season demand despite a continued spike in gold price," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

Kalyan Jewellers India on Tuesday reported a 10.34 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending December 31, 2022, at Rs 148.43 crore.

The jewellery retailer's PAT stood at Rs 134.52 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous financial year, Kalyan Jewellers India said in a regulatory filing.

The company recorded a 13.06 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the quarter under review at Rs 3,884.09 crore against Rs 3,435.39 crore in the year-ago period.

The India operations recorded EBITDA of Rs 276 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 253 crore in the same period a year ago.