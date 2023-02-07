English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 consolidated PAT rises 10% to Rs 148.43 crore

    The company recorded a 13.06 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the quarter under review at Rs 3,884.09 crore against Rs 3,435.39 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

    "We are seeing a robust momentum in revenue and footfalls across all markets largely driven by the ongoing wedding season demand despite a continued spike in gold price," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

    Kalyan Jewellers India on Tuesday reported a 10.34 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending December 31, 2022, at Rs 148.43 crore.

    The jewellery retailer's PAT stood at Rs 134.52 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous financial year, Kalyan Jewellers India said in a regulatory filing.

    The company recorded a 13.06 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the quarter under review at Rs 3,884.09 crore against Rs 3,435.39 crore in the year-ago period.

    The India operations recorded EBITDA of Rs 276 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 253 crore in the same period a year ago.