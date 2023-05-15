Kalyan Jeweller Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,805.37 crore, up 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,805.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.95% from Rs. 2,398.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.10 crore in March 2023 down 6.21% from Rs. 70.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.63 crore in March 2023 up 14.23% from Rs. 201.90 crore in March 2022.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 108.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 75.51% over the last 12 months.