    Kalyan Jeweller Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,805.37 crore, up 16.95% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,805.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.95% from Rs. 2,398.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.10 crore in March 2023 down 6.21% from Rs. 70.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.63 crore in March 2023 up 14.23% from Rs. 201.90 crore in March 2022.

    Kalyan Jeweller EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2022.

    Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 108.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 75.51% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyan Jewellers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,805.373,218.742,398.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,805.373,218.742,398.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,656.903,009.922,287.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-291.78-308.58-253.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.55100.4776.79
    Depreciation46.9846.1944.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.37141.4299.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.35229.34143.69
    Other Income13.309.6613.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.65239.00157.39
    Interest61.5759.3561.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.08179.6496.14
    Exceptional Items-33.25----
    P/L Before Tax88.83179.6496.14
    Tax22.7346.4525.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.10133.2070.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.10133.2070.48
    Equity Share Capital1,030.051,030.051,030.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.290.68
    Diluted EPS0.641.290.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.641.290.68
    Diluted EPS0.641.290.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #diamond jewellery #Earnings First-Cut #Kalyan Jeweller #Kalyan Jewellers India #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 04:25 pm