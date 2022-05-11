 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kalyan Jeweller Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,398.79 crore, down 8.27% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,398.79 crore in March 2022 down 8.27% from Rs. 2,614.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.48 crore in March 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 66.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.90 crore in March 2022 down 1.8% from Rs. 205.61 crore in March 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 58.45 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Kalyan Jewellers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,398.79 2,880.09 2,614.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,398.79 2,880.09 2,614.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,287.27 2,294.69 2,258.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -253.10 122.34 -26.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.79 82.74 85.06
Depreciation 44.51 45.15 42.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.64 127.71 103.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.69 207.46 152.21
Other Income 13.71 17.86 11.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.39 225.31 163.49
Interest 61.25 66.02 73.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.14 159.29 90.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.14 159.29 90.24
Tax 25.66 40.92 23.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.48 118.37 66.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.48 118.37 66.50
Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 1,030.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.15 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.68 1.15 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 1.15 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.68 1.15 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #diamond jewellery #Earnings First-Cut #Kalyan Jeweller #Kalyan Jewellers India #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 03:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.