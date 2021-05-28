Kalyan Jeweller Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,614.94 crore, up 60.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,614.94 crore in March 2021 up 60.64% from Rs. 1,627.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.50 crore in March 2021 up 15.74% from Rs. 57.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.61 crore in March 2021 up 2.03% from Rs. 201.51 crore in March 2020.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2020.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 68.50 on May 27, 2021 (NSE)