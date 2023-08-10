Kalyan Jeweller Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,640.92 crore, up 33.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,640.92 crore in June 2023 up 33.91% from Rs. 2,718.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.91 crore in June 2023 up 35.17% from Rs. 95.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.83 crore in June 2023 up 24.47% from Rs. 227.22 crore in June 2022.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 182.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.53% returns over the last 6 months and 163.68% over the last 12 months.