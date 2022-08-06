Kalyan Jeweller Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,718.99 crore, up 113.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,718.99 crore in June 2022 up 113.39% from Rs. 1,274.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.36 crore in June 2022 up 324.03% from Rs. 42.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.22 crore in June 2022 up 311.33% from Rs. 55.24 crore in June 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 70.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.90% over the last 12 months.