Kalyan Jeweller Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,718.99 crore, up 113.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,718.99 crore in June 2022 up 113.39% from Rs. 1,274.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.36 crore in June 2022 up 324.03% from Rs. 42.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.22 crore in June 2022 up 311.33% from Rs. 55.24 crore in June 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 70.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.90% over the last 12 months.

Kalyan Jewellers India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,718.99 2,398.79 1,274.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,718.99 2,398.79 1,274.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,361.10 2,287.27 1,429.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -62.56 -253.10 -338.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.83 76.79 63.02
Depreciation 43.70 44.51 45.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.74 99.64 69.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.18 143.69 4.86
Other Income 9.34 13.71 5.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.52 157.39 10.00
Interest 55.83 61.25 66.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.70 96.14 -56.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 127.70 96.14 -56.45
Tax 32.33 25.66 -13.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.36 70.48 -42.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.36 70.48 -42.57
Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 1,030.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.68 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.68 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.68 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.93 0.68 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

