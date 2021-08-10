Kalyan Jeweller Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,274.18 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,274.18 2,614.94 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,274.18 2,614.94 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,429.83 2,258.61 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -338.59 -26.16 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 63.02 85.06 Depreciation 45.24 42.12 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 69.83 103.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.86 152.21 Other Income 5.15 11.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.00 163.49 Interest 66.45 73.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -56.45 90.24 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax -56.45 90.24 Tax -13.88 23.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -42.57 66.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -42.57 66.50 Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.41 0.78 Diluted EPS -0.41 0.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.41 0.78 Diluted EPS -0.41 0.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited