Kalyan Jeweller Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,218.74 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:Net Sales at Rs 3,218.74 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 2,880.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 118.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 270.46 crore in December 2021.
Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.
|Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 119.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.93% returns over the last 6 months and 82.22% over the last 12 months.
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,218.74
|2,840.93
|2,880.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,218.74
|2,840.93
|2,880.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,009.92
|2,790.71
|2,294.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-308.58
|-381.69
|122.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|100.47
|86.31
|82.74
|Depreciation
|46.19
|46.20
|45.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|141.42
|123.25
|127.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|229.34
|176.15
|207.46
|Other Income
|9.66
|10.33
|17.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|239.00
|186.49
|225.31
|Interest
|59.35
|57.57
|66.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|179.64
|128.91
|159.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|179.64
|128.91
|159.29
|Tax
|46.45
|33.76
|40.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|133.20
|95.15
|118.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|133.20
|95.15
|118.37
|Equity Share Capital
|1,030.05
|1,030.05
|1,030.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|0.92
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|0.92
|1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.29
|0.92
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|1.29
|0.92
|1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited