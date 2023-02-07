English
    Kalyan Jeweller Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,218.74 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:Net Sales at Rs 3,218.74 crore in December 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 2,880.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 118.37 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.45% from Rs. 270.46 crore in December 2021.
    Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 119.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.93% returns over the last 6 months and 82.22% over the last 12 months.
    Kalyan Jewellers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,218.742,840.932,880.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,218.742,840.932,880.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,009.922,790.712,294.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-308.58-381.69122.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.4786.3182.74
    Depreciation46.1946.2045.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.42123.25127.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.34176.15207.46
    Other Income9.6610.3317.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.00186.49225.31
    Interest59.3557.5766.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax179.64128.91159.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax179.64128.91159.29
    Tax46.4533.7640.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities133.2095.15118.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period133.2095.15118.37
    Equity Share Capital1,030.051,030.051,030.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.290.921.15
    Diluted EPS1.290.921.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.290.921.15
    Diluted EPS1.290.921.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
