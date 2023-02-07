Kalyan Jeweller Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,218.74 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,218.74 2,840.93 2,880.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,218.74 2,840.93 2,880.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3,009.92 2,790.71 2,294.69 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -308.58 -381.69 122.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 100.47 86.31 82.74 Depreciation 46.19 46.20 45.15 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 141.42 123.25 127.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.34 176.15 207.46 Other Income 9.66 10.33 17.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.00 186.49 225.31 Interest 59.35 57.57 66.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.64 128.91 159.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 179.64 128.91 159.29 Tax 46.45 33.76 40.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.20 95.15 118.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.20 95.15 118.37 Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 1,030.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.29 0.92 1.15 Diluted EPS 1.29 0.92 1.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.29 0.92 1.15 Diluted EPS 1.29 0.92 1.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited