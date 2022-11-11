Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,472.91 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,472.91 crore in September 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 2,888.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.38 crore in September 2022 up 54.67% from Rs. 68.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.61 crore in September 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 233.07 crore in September 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 102.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.88% returns over the last 6 months and 26.13% over the last 12 months.