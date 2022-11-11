 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,472.91 crore, up 20.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,472.91 crore in September 2022 up 20.22% from Rs. 2,888.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.38 crore in September 2022 up 54.67% from Rs. 68.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.61 crore in September 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 233.07 crore in September 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 102.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.88% returns over the last 6 months and 26.13% over the last 12 months.

Kalyan Jewellers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,472.91 3,332.64 2,888.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,472.91 3,332.64 2,888.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,283.23 2,906.18 2,463.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -336.47 -90.93 -18.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.30 99.16 87.46
Depreciation 60.32 58.98 57.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.74 154.03 128.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.79 205.22 170.96
Other Income 8.50 7.88 4.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.29 213.10 175.91
Interest 73.87 71.27 83.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.42 141.83 92.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.42 141.83 92.21
Tax 34.49 34.06 23.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.92 107.77 68.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.92 107.77 68.78
Minority Interest 0.45 0.17 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.38 107.94 68.78
Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 1,030.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.05 0.67
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.05 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 1.05 0.67
Diluted EPS 1.03 1.05 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
