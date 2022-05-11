 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,857.07 crore, down 6.53% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,857.07 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 3,056.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.30 crore in March 2022 down 2.55% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.89 crore in March 2022 down 4.2% from Rs. 239.97 crore in March 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 58.45 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Kalyan Jewellers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,857.07 3,435.40 3,056.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,857.07 3,435.40 3,056.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,711.48 2,770.37 2,596.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -300.22 113.42 -1.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.25 97.80 96.95
Depreciation 58.04 58.81 54.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.12 154.59 136.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.40 240.42 172.83
Other Income 11.45 17.16 12.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.85 257.58 185.11
Interest 75.97 81.88 86.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.88 175.69 98.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.88 175.69 98.47
Tax 23.84 41.17 24.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.04 134.52 73.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.04 134.52 73.88
Minority Interest 0.26 -0.01 0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.30 134.52 74.19
Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 1,030.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 1.31 0.87
Diluted EPS 0.70 1.31 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 1.31 0.87
Diluted EPS 0.70 1.31 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 04:32 pm
