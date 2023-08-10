English
    Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,375.74 crore, up 31.3% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,375.74 crore in June 2023 up 31.3% from Rs. 3,332.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.89 crore in June 2023 up 33.3% from Rs. 107.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.59 crore in June 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 272.08 crore in June 2022.

    Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2022.

    Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 182.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.53% returns over the last 6 months and 163.68% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyan Jewellers India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,375.743,381.803,332.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,375.743,381.803,332.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,764.013,312.222,906.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.72-463.43-90.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.43119.7999.16
    Depreciation64.0763.2058.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.07156.50154.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.87193.51205.22
    Other Income11.6514.627.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.52208.14213.10
    Interest82.0680.1971.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax188.46127.95141.83
    Exceptional Items---33.25--
    P/L Before Tax188.4694.70141.83
    Tax44.9124.9034.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities143.5569.80107.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period143.5569.80107.77
    Minority Interest0.340.290.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates143.8970.09107.94
    Equity Share Capital1,030.051,030.051,030.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.681.05
    Diluted EPS1.400.681.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.681.05
    Diluted EPS1.400.681.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

