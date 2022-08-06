 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,332.64 crore, up 103.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,332.64 crore in June 2022 up 103.61% from Rs. 1,636.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.94 crore in June 2022 up 310.38% from Rs. 51.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.08 crore in June 2022 up 270.43% from Rs. 73.45 crore in June 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 70.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.90% over the last 12 months.

Kalyan Jewellers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,332.64 2,857.07 1,636.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,332.64 2,857.07 1,636.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,906.18 2,711.48 1,764.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -90.93 -300.22 -377.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.16 94.25 74.75
Depreciation 58.98 58.04 57.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 154.03 133.12 106.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.22 160.40 11.15
Other Income 7.88 11.45 4.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.10 171.85 15.88
Interest 71.27 75.97 80.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.83 95.88 -64.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.83 95.88 -64.93
Tax 34.06 23.84 -13.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.77 72.04 -51.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.77 72.04 -51.31
Minority Interest 0.17 0.26 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.94 72.30 -51.31
Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 1,030.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 0.70 -0.50
Diluted EPS 1.05 0.70 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.05 0.70 -0.50
Diluted EPS 1.05 0.70 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
