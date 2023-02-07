Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore in December 2022 up 13.06% from Rs. 3,435.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 134.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.89 crore in December 2022 up 5.53% from Rs. 316.39 crore in December 2021.