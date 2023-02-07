 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore in December 2022 up 13.06% from Rs. 3,435.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 134.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.89 crore in December 2022 up 5.53% from Rs. 316.39 crore in December 2021.

Kalyan Jewellers India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,884.10 3,472.91 3,435.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,884.10 3,472.91 3,435.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,602.55 3,283.23 2,770.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -341.13 -336.47 113.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.31 103.30 97.80
Depreciation 62.08 60.32 58.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.36 156.74 154.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.92 205.79 240.42
Other Income 6.89 8.50 17.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.81 214.29 257.58
Interest 77.23 73.87 81.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 194.58 140.42 175.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 194.58 140.42 175.69
Tax 46.14 34.49 41.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.44 105.92 134.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 148.44 105.92 134.52
Minority Interest 0.26 0.45 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 148.70 106.38 134.52
Equity Share Capital 1,030.05 1,030.05 1,030.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.03 1.31
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.03 1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.03 1.31
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.03 1.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited