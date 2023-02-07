English
    Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyan Jewellers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore in December 2022 up 13.06% from Rs. 3,435.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 134.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.89 crore in December 2022 up 5.53% from Rs. 316.39 crore in December 2021.

    Kalyan Jewellers India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,884.103,472.913,435.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,884.103,472.913,435.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,602.553,283.232,770.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-341.13-336.47113.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost118.31103.3097.80
    Depreciation62.0860.3258.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.36156.74154.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax264.92205.79240.42
    Other Income6.898.5017.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.81214.29257.58
    Interest77.2373.8781.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax194.58140.42175.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax194.58140.42175.69
    Tax46.1434.4941.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.44105.92134.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.44105.92134.52
    Minority Interest0.260.45-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates148.70106.38134.52
    Equity Share Capital1,030.051,030.051,030.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.031.31
    Diluted EPS1.441.031.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.441.031.31
    Diluted EPS1.441.031.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited