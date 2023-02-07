Kalyan Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,884.10 crore in December 2022 up 13.06% from Rs. 3,435.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 134.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.89 crore in December 2022 up 5.53% from Rs. 316.39 crore in December 2021.

Kalyan Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in December 2021.

Read More

Kalyan Jeweller shares closed at 119.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.93% returns over the last 6 months and 82.22% over the last 12 months.