Kalyan Capitals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, up 114.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in March 2023 up 114.94% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 333.39% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2023 up 216.48% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

Kalyan Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Kalyan Capitals shares closed at 19.86 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.80% returns over the last 6 months and 71.95% over the last 12 months.