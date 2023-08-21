Kalyan Capitals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, up 64.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in June 2023 up 64.34% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 up 111.61% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2023 up 71.73% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.

Kalyan Capitals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2022.

Kalyan Capitals shares closed at 17.24 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and -2.05% over the last 12 months.