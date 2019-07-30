Kalpataru Power Transmission net profit rises 20% to Rs 107 cr in June quarter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on July 30 said its consolidated net profit rose 20 per cent to Rs 107 crore during the June 2019 quarter, helped by higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 89 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, KPTL said in a BSE filing.

It said its total income rose to Rs 2,779 crore during the April-June 2018 period, compared with Rs 2,095 in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's total expenses also increased to Rs 2,605 crore during the quarter, against Rs 1,956 crore in the June quarter of 2018-19.

KPTL is engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development and warehousing and logistics businesses.