Kalpataru Power Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,618.00 crore, down 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,618.00 crore in September 2021 down 14.03% from Rs. 1,882.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.00 crore in September 2021 down 76.73% from Rs. 159.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.00 crore in September 2021 down 27.62% from Rs. 239.00 crore in September 2020.

Kalpataru Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.36 in September 2020.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 409.75 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 64.00% over the last 12 months.