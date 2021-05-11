Kalpataru Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,337.00 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,337.00 crore in March 2021 up 1.48% from Rs. 2,303.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.00 crore in March 2021 up 21.5% from Rs. 107.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.00 crore in March 2021 down 1.15% from Rs. 260.00 crore in March 2020.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 8.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.92 in March 2020.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 383.20 on May 10, 2021 (BSE)