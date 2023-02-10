Kalpataru Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore, up 89.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore in December 2022 up 89.88% from Rs. 1,848.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.76% from Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.00 crore in December 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 195.00 crore in December 2021.