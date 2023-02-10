 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore, up 89.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,509.00 crore in December 2022 up 89.88% from Rs. 1,848.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.00 crore in December 2022 down 64.76% from Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.00 crore in December 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 195.00 crore in December 2021.

Kalpataru Power Transmission
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,509.00 1,528.00 1,848.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,509.00 1,528.00 1,848.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,511.00 635.00 757.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.00 26.00 51.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 270.00 119.00 129.00
Depreciation 75.00 25.00 26.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,410.00 623.00 743.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.00 100.00 142.00
Other Income 9.00 21.00 27.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.00 121.00 169.00
Interest 74.00 35.00 32.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 165.00 86.00 137.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 262.00
P/L Before Tax 165.00 86.00 399.00
Tax 54.00 24.00 84.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.00 62.00 315.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.00 62.00 315.00
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.81 4.16 21.17
Diluted EPS 6.81 4.16 21.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.81 4.16 21.17
Diluted EPS 6.81 4.16 21.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
