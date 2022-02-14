Kalpataru Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,848.00 crore, down 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,848.00 crore in December 2021 down 7.28% from Rs. 1,993.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.00 crore in December 2021 up 22.57% from Rs. 257.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.00 crore in December 2021 down 13.72% from Rs. 226.00 crore in December 2020.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 21.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.19 in December 2020.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 391.65 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and 6.08% over the last 12 months.