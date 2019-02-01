Kalpataru Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.66 crore, up 21.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,724.66 crore in December 2018 up 21.68% from Rs. 1,417.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.01 crore in December 2018 up 22.3% from Rs. 75.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.32 crore in December 2018 up 19.81% from Rs. 163.02 crore in December 2017.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2017.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 309.95 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -32.84% over the last 12 months.