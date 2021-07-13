Kalpataru Power Q1 PAT seen up 26.9% YoY to Rs. 87.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects Kalpataru Power to report net profit at Rs. 87.5 crore up 26.9% year-on-year (down 32.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 32 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,588.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 33.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 162 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

