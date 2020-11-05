172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kalpataru-power-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-3032-00-crore-down-5-72-y-o-y-6071891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:32 PM IST

Kalpataru Power Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,032.00 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,032.00 crore in September 2020 down 5.72% from Rs. 3,216.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.00 crore in September 2020 up 9.09% from Rs. 132.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.00 crore in September 2020 down 4.62% from Rs. 433.00 crore in September 2019.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 9.38 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.58 in September 2019.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 250.10 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.97% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.

Kalpataru Power Transmission
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,032.002,330.003,216.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,032.002,330.003,216.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,129.00828.001,497.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-60.0057.0056.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost242.00243.00251.00
Depreciation98.0096.0079.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,333.00924.00992.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.00182.00341.00
Other Income25.005.0013.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax315.00187.00354.00
Interest113.00124.00133.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax202.0063.00221.00
Exceptional Items4.00----
P/L Before Tax206.0063.00221.00
Tax59.0026.0076.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities147.0037.00145.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period147.0037.00145.00
Minority Interest5.0017.00-5.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.00-9.00-8.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates144.0045.00132.00
Equity Share Capital30.0031.0031.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.382.888.58
Diluted EPS9.382.888.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.382.888.58
Diluted EPS9.382.888.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kalpataru Power #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results

