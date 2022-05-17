 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,135.00 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,135.00 crore in March 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 4,086.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.00 crore in March 2022 down 38.51% from Rs. 174.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.00 crore in March 2022 down 28.96% from Rs. 473.00 crore in March 2021.

Kalpataru Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.68 in March 2021.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 342.35 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Kalpataru Power Transmission
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,135.00 3,889.00 4,086.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,135.00 3,889.00 4,086.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,851.00 1,713.00 1,588.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 54.00 50.00 -7.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 339.00 337.00 284.00
Depreciation 81.00 93.00 84.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,589.00 1,471.00 1,766.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.00 225.00 371.00
Other Income 34.00 27.00 18.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.00 252.00 389.00
Interest 98.00 102.00 96.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 157.00 150.00 293.00
Exceptional Items -- 200.00 --
P/L Before Tax 157.00 350.00 293.00
Tax 42.00 89.00 96.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.00 261.00 197.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.00 261.00 197.00
Minority Interest -8.00 11.00 -13.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -2.00 -10.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.00 270.00 174.00
Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 18.13 11.68
Diluted EPS 7.19 18.13 11.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.19 18.13 11.68
Diluted EPS 7.19 18.13 11.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
