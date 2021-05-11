Kalpataru Power Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,086.00 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,086.00 crore in March 2021 up 15.85% from Rs. 3,527.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.00 crore in March 2021 up 461.29% from Rs. 31.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.00 crore in March 2021 up 45.54% from Rs. 325.00 crore in March 2020.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 11.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2020.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 382.85 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.08% returns over the last 6 months and 92.19% over the last 12 months.