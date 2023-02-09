Kalpataru Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,004.00 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 4,004.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.96% from Rs. 3,889.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.00 crore in December 2022 down 56.3% from Rs. 270.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.99% from Rs. 345.00 crore in December 2021.
Kalpataru Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.13 in December 2021.
|Kalpataru Power shares closed at 487.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.49% returns over the last 6 months and 21.15% over the last 12 months.
|Kalpataru Power Transmission
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,004.00
|3,798.00
|3,889.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,004.00
|3,798.00
|3,889.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,625.00
|1,657.00
|1,713.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.00
|26.00
|50.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|373.00
|338.00
|337.00
|Depreciation
|98.00
|94.00
|93.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,619.00
|1,428.00
|1,471.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|276.00
|255.00
|225.00
|Other Income
|2.00
|10.00
|27.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|278.00
|265.00
|252.00
|Interest
|119.00
|116.00
|102.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|159.00
|149.00
|150.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-5.00
|200.00
|P/L Before Tax
|159.00
|144.00
|350.00
|Tax
|50.00
|46.00
|89.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|109.00
|98.00
|261.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|109.00
|98.00
|261.00
|Minority Interest
|9.00
|-12.00
|11.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-2.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|118.00
|86.00
|270.00
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.92
|5.78
|18.13
|Diluted EPS
|7.92
|5.78
|18.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.92
|5.78
|18.13
|Diluted EPS
|7.92
|5.78
|18.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited