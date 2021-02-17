Kalpataru Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,501.00 crore, up 10.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,501.00 crore in December 2020 up 10.72% from Rs. 3,162.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 308.00 crore in December 2020 up 142.52% from Rs. 127.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.00 crore in December 2020 up 1.01% from Rs. 398.00 crore in December 2019.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 20.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.21 in December 2019.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 371.10 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.29% over the last 12 months.