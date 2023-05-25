Kalpa comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 96.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpa Commercial are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 96.4% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2023 down 1553.26% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2023 down 1566.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
|Kalpa Commercial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|1.57
|12.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|1.57
|12.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.44
|1.56
|12.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.07
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.60
|5.20
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.61
|-5.26
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.03
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|-5.24
|0.24
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.54
|-5.24
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.54
|-5.24
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.54
|-5.24
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.54
|-5.24
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-5.11
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-5.11
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-5.11
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-5.11
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
