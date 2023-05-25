English
    Kalpa comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 96.4% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpa Commercial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 96.4% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2023 down 1553.26% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2023 down 1566.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    Kalpa Commercial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.441.5712.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.441.5712.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.441.5612.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.070.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.605.200.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.61-5.26-0.06
    Other Income0.090.030.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.52-5.240.24
    Interest0.02----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.54-5.240.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.54-5.240.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.54-5.240.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.54-5.240.24
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-5.110.24
    Diluted EPS-2.99-5.110.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-5.110.24
    Diluted EPS-2.99-5.110.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

