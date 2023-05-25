Kalpa comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 96.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 96.4% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2023 down 1553.26% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2023 down 1566.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Kalpa comm shares closed at 1.71 on August 13, 2019 (BSE)