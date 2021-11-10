MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kallam Spinning Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore, up 154.57% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kallam Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore in September 2021 up 154.57% from Rs. 44.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021 up 176.39% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2021 up 175.69% from Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2020.

Kallam Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2020.

Close

Kallam Spinning shares closed at 20.15 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 94.31% returns over the last 6 months and 149.69% over the last 12 months.

Kallam Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations112.2988.9144.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations112.2988.9144.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.8959.4928.80
Purchase of Traded Goods0.00--0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.85-4.54-3.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.924.782.54
Depreciation3.943.923.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.6015.899.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.799.383.28
Other Income0.230.210.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.029.593.46
Interest8.527.866.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.501.73-2.87
Exceptional Items---1.61--
P/L Before Tax7.500.12-2.87
Tax5.98-3.01-0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.523.13-1.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.523.13-1.99
Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.73-0.47
Diluted EPS0.360.73-0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.360.73-0.47
Diluted EPS0.360.73-0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kallam Spinning #Kallam Textiles #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:44 pm

