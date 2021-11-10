Kallam Spinning Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore, up 154.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.29 crore in September 2021 up 154.57% from Rs. 44.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021 up 176.39% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2021 up 175.69% from Rs. 7.24 crore in September 2020.

Kallam Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2020.

Kallam Spinning shares closed at 20.15 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 94.31% returns over the last 6 months and 149.69% over the last 12 months.