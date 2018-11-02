Kallam Spinning Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, up 17.03% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in September 2018 up 17.03% from Rs. 65.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2018 up 550% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in September 2018 up 36.16% from Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2017.

Kallam Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2017.

Kallam Spinning shares closed at 20.05 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -34.69% returns over the last 6 months and -13.76% over the last 12 months.